Tomb Raider King Korean-Animated Series Reveals 2 New Japanese Dub Cast in Character Promo Video

Kadokawa revealed the main visual, two new Japanese dub cast members, and a character promotional video for the Korean-animated adaptation of artist 3B2S , storywriter Yuns (REDICE STUDIO), original storywriter SAN.G , and character designer P-crush 's Tomb Raider King webtoon, on Monday.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

The newly announced cast are:

Miyu Irino as Kōtarō Yanagi (Japanese localized name for Jae-Ha Yoo), a relic restorer with the supernatural ability to repair broken relics, and also create counterfeits.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Noboru Kureha (Japanese localized name for Seug-Woo Oh), a low-level gangster hired by the gallery where Ryōga Gōriki used to work part-time. He's treated by Ryōga as a subordinate.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

Kadokawa also revealed the visuals for previously announced Japanese dub cast and characters (from second left to right):

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ryōga Gōriki (Japanese localized name for Jooheon Suh)

as Ryōga Gōriki (Japanese localized name for Jooheon Suh) Saori Hayami as Irene Holton

as Irene Holton Junichi Suwabe as Taisei Ōgawara (Japanese localized name of Tae Joon Kwon)





Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©3B2S, Yuns(REDICE STUDIO), SAN.G/Tomb Raider King Partners

dub

Tōkutsuō

The series will air in Japan with a Japanesestarting in July onand. The Japanese title is

Seung Wook Woo is directing the animated series at STUDIO EEK , and is also overseeing the series scripts. Hyun-Jung Lee is the character designer and chief animation director, and Hyung Jun Heo is also the chief animation director. Ju Young Kim is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Korean girl group QWER will perform the opening theme song "Show Down." The song will be the first anime tie-up for the group, and will have Japanese lyrics.

Keigo Fukuda at IMAGICA EMS is editing the Japanese dub , and dugout is the sound producer.

Tapas is releasing the webtoon in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Mysterious tombs appeared all over the world one day, each containing a relic which grants its owner supernatural abilities. Jooheon Suh is a tomb explorer, excavator, and raider. Betrayed by his employer, he's about to die at the hands of a powerful new relic when he suddenly finds himself 15 years in the past, before any relics or tombs made their debut. Driven by feelings of revenge, how will Jooheon use his knowledge of the future to become the Tomb Raider King ?

Ize Press is also publishing the webtoon in print, and will release the 14th volume on April 21.

The webtoon is based on SAN.G 's web novel series. An English version of the novel series is available on Tapas, Wuxiaworld, and Wattapad.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.