Guilty Gear -Strive- Game's 2.0 Update, Season 5 Launch on April 9

Also: new character trailer previews DLC character Jam Kuradoberi

Arc System Works announced on Sunday the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game will launch its 2.0 update and season 5 on April 9. The company also revealed a character trailer for upcoming DLC character Jam Kuradoberi.

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English Trailer

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Japanese Trailer

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The new update will include major battle changes, new battle mechanics, special moves, play rewards, battle UI skin, and short stories.

The season reward system Blazing Pass is set to launch in May.

The season 5 pass will include the previously announced DLC character Jam Kuradoberi, who will launch on April 9, and Robo-KY, who will launch in the summer. Two more DLC characters will join the game in winter 2026 and spring 2027.

Season 4 launched in July 2024. The season added Cyberpunk: Edgerunners character Lucy as a playable character along with the completely new character Unika, as well as returning characters Dizzy and Venom. Queen Dizzy launched in October 2024, Venom launched in March 2025, and Unika launched in May 2025. Lucy launched on August 21.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021. Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass in March 2023.

Guilty Gear Strive: Nintendo Switch Edition launched in January 2025.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC contains a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack. Season 3 launched in August 2023 and featured Johnny, Elphelt, A.B.A, and Slayer as DLC characters.

The Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers television anime debuted in Japan in April 2025. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.