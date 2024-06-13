Guilty Gear Fighting Games Get TV Anime

Arc System Works announced on Friday that its Guilty Gear Strive fighting game is inspiring a television anime series titled Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers . Arc System Works revealed the anime's main staff at SANZIGEN ( BanG Dream! , D4DJ First Mix ) studio, and will reveal more details on the project at its Anime Expo panel on July 5.

Image via Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers website © ASW/Project GUILTY GEAR STRIVE DR

Shigeru Morikawa (also known as Yuu Kou ), who directed Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato , and worked as storyboarder on SANZIGEN 's D4DJ First Mix , D4DJ All Mix , and D_Cide Traumerei the Animation series, is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Norimitsu Kaihō ( School-Live! , Astra Lost in Space , Akudama Drive ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Seiji Mizushima is credited as associate producer.

Sanizgen previously animated the below video for the first anniversary of the Guilty Gear Strive game in August 2022.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998. The series is known for its fast-paced style, complex mechanics, flexible combo and canceling system, anime-influenced aesthetic, and heavy metal soundtrack. Guilty Gear Strive is the latest game in the series, and released in June 2021. The game's "Season 3" of DLC characters launched last August.

Source: Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers anime's website