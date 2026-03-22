Sirotan Seal Mascot Gets TV Anime

Creatve Yoko announced on Monday that its Sirotan seal mascot will receive a television anime on TV Asahi this fall.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via sirotan.fun © CREATIVE YOKO/TVアニメ『しろたん』製作委員会

Image via sirotan.fun © CREATIVE YOKO/TVアニメ『しろたん』製作委員会

Aoi Yūki stars as the white seal Sirotan . The voice actress previously voiced the character in a short animation on the Sirotan TV YouTube channel.

Arisa Okada is directing the television series at Lesprit , and Sei Yoshitsuki is overseeing and writing the series scripts. TV Asahi and Shinei Animation are producing the series.

Creative Yoko designed the mascot character in August 1999.The Japan Anniversary Association declared in 2019 August 8 as Sirotan Day.