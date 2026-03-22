Anime Boston 2026 Hosts Voice Actors Atsushi Abe, Wakana Maruoka; Producers Hiromi Sueta, Takanori Matsuoka

The staff of Anime Boston 2026 announced on Saturday that the convention will host the following people as guests of honor:

Image via Anime Boston's website

Voice actor Atsushi Abe ( A Certain Magical Index , IDOLiSH7 ) will be attending as a guest of honor to promote his upcoming role as Hiraku Machio, the protagonist of Farming Life in Another World 2 , the second anime season based on Kinosuke Naito 's Farming Life in Another World ( Isekai Nonbiri Nōka ) light novel series.

Producer Hiromi Sueta ( This Monster Wants to Eat Me , 365 Days to the Wedding ) from Pony Canyon will also be attending the event as a guest of honor. She is a producer for the upcoming season of Farming Life in Another World .





Image via Anime Boston's website

Voice actress Wakana Maruoka ( Onegai AiPri , Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian ) will attend the event as a guest of honor to promote her upcoming role as Haito Luo Buffett in the television anime of Mikihisa Konishi 's Petals of Reincarnation ( Reincarnation no Kaben ) manga.

Producer Takanori Matsuoka ( Loner Life in Another World , Tougen Anki ) from Pony Canyon will also attend the event as a guest of honor. The producer is currently working on Petals of Reincarnation .

HIDIVE is sponsoring the appearance of all four guests at the event. The company will screen the premieres of both Farming Life in Another World 2 and Petals of Reincarnation at the event at the following times:

Farming Life in Another World 2 : April 4; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Constitution B Ballroom; 3-4 p.m.

Petals of Reincarnation : April 4; Sheraton Boston Hotel, Republic Ballroom; 7-8:30 p.m.

The company will also screen the premieres of The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Season 2, Yowayowa Sensei , and Kirio Fanclub at the event.

Illustrator and watercolor artist Sakizo will also attend the event. The Apothecary Diaries light novel series author Hyuganatsu will also attend the event as guest of honor.

Yōko Kanno will attend the event this year as a guest of honor. She will perform a concert in the Hynes Memorial Auditorium on April 3. Singer Coda and voice actress Kujira will also attend as guests of honor. Coda is the musical guest for the event's Saturday (April 4) concert.

This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from April 3-5.

Last year's event took place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25. It hosted voice actor Kana Ichinose as a guest of honor. Blue Encount performed as musical guests at the event.