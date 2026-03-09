News
Anime Boston 2026 Hosts Japanese Singer Coda, Voice Actress Kujira
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Coda, whose real name is Kazusou Oda, performed "Bloody Stream," the opening theme song for the "Battle Tendency" arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime. He also performed the opening theme song for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Egypt Arc anime as a member of the three-man group JO☆STARS. Coda performed the opening theme song "Fighting Gold" of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime, and the theme song of the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai) original video anime (OVA) titled "FINDING THE TRUTH."
Kujira voiced the character Orochimaru in Naruto, bar owner and landlord Otose in Gintama, and Amanda Waller in Suicide Squad ISEKAI. She also voiced Matsuyo Matsuno (the mother of the sextuplet brothers) in Mr. Osomatsu; Oda Kyuu in Ceres, Celestial Legend; Shi-Won Kim in Great Pretender; and Shigemi Kubota in Haven't You Heard? I'm Sakamoto, among others.
Most recently, Kujira voiced Oba-chan in the 2024 anime Astro Note, Snake in the first season of Blue Miburo, and Kiyazuna the Axle in the second season of Ishura. Kujira will voice Teru Kōnokura in the My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked television anime that will debut this year.
Illustrator and watercolor artist Sakizo will also attend the event. The Apothecary Diaries light novel series author Hyuganatsu will also attend the event as guest of honor.
Yōko Kanno will attend the event this year as a guest of honor. She will perform a concert in the Hynes Memorial Auditorium on April 3.
This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from April 3-5.
Last year's event took place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25. It hosted voice actor Kana Ichinose as a guest of honor. Blue Encount performed as musical guests at the event.
Sources: Press release, Anime Boston's website