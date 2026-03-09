Anime Boston 2026 Hosts Japanese Singer Coda, Voice Actress Kujira

Image via Anime Boston's website

The staff of 2026 announced on Saturday that the event will host Japanese singer and Japanese voice actress as guests of honor. The musical guest for the event's Saturday (April 4) concert.

Coda , whose real name is Kazusou Oda , performed "Bloody Stream," the opening theme song for the "Battle Tendency" arc of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime. He also performed the opening theme song for the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders Egypt Arc anime as a member of the three-man group JO☆STARS. Coda performed the opening theme song "Fighting Gold" of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind anime, and the theme song of the Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan ( Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai ) original video anime ( OVA ) titled "FINDING THE TRUTH."

Kujira

voiced the character Orochimaru in, bar owner and landlord Otose in, and Amanda Waller in. She also voiced Matsuyo Matsuno (the mother of the sextuplet brothers) in; Oda Kyuu in; Shi-Won Kim in; and Shigemi Kubota in, among others.

Most recently, Kujira voiced Oba-chan in the 2024 anime Astro Note , Snake in the first season of Blue Miburo , and Kiyazuna the Axle in the second season of Ishura . Kujira will voice Teru Kōnokura in the My Stepmother and Stepsisters Aren't Wicked television anime that will debut this year.

Illustrator and watercolor artist Sakizo will also attend the event. The Apothecary Diaries light novel series author Hyuganatsu will also attend the event as guest of honor.

Yōko Kanno will attend the event this year as a guest of honor. She will perform a concert in the Hynes Memorial Auditorium on April 3.

This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from April 3-5.

Last year's event took place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25. It hosted voice actor Kana Ichinose as a guest of honor. Blue Encount performed as musical guests at the event.