Cosplay Animal's Watari Sakou Launches New Spy Manga on April 1
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The 113th issue of Kodansha's Ane Friend magazine revealed on March 1 that Watari Sakou will launch a new manga titled Honeytra Married (Honey Trap Married) in the magazine's next issue on April 1. Sakou also stated on X/Twitter the manga will debut on the Palcy service on March 15.
新作、進行中です〜— 栄羽弥/Sakou Watari (@32t725527y) February 25, 2026
3/15からPalcyさんで連載開始、
4/1から姉フレさんで追っかけ連載開始
です♡ pic.twitter.com/32MR1eUfIT
The manga centers on Uta Manman, the only daughter of a family of spies, who would do anything to win the family succession, even if it means throwing away her virginity. Though still progressing through learning to conquer her weakness of doing honey traps, she meets a certain man.
Sakou most recently launched the Tejō to Hachimitsu (Handcuffs and Honey) manga in Ane Friend in December 2023. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2024.
Kodansha USA Publishing has released Sakou's 14-volume Cosplay Animal manga digitally in English.
Source: Ane Friend issue 113