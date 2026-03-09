Cosplay Animal's Watari Sakou Launches New Spy Manga on April 1

Spy romance focuses on female spy trying to learn honey traps to succeed her family

The 113th issue of Kodansha 's Ane Friend magazine revealed on March 1 that Watari Sakou will launch a new manga titled Honeytra Married (Honey Trap Married) in the magazine's next issue on April 1. Sakou also stated on X/Twitter the manga will debut on the Palcy service on March 15.

The manga centers on Uta Manman, the only daughter of a family of spies, who would do anything to win the family succession, even if it means throwing away her virginity. Though still progressing through learning to conquer her weakness of doing honey traps, she meets a certain man.

Sakou most recently launched the Tejō to Hachimitsu (Handcuffs and Honey) manga in Ane Friend in December 2023. Kodansha published the manga's second compiled book volume in December 2024.

Kodansha USA Publishing has released Sakou's 14-volume Cosplay Animal manga digitally in English.