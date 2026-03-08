comici Manga Adds The Virgin of Eden, Uraraka na Haiiro, My Sweetheart Addiction, More Manga in English

The Sweet Villainess Who Lost Everything and Found a Sweet-Tooth Prince also gets release in English

Image courtesy of comici

English-language manga platform comici Manga announced on Thursday the service has added the following manga this month:

The Virgin of Eden by Usoumi Watanabe

by Usoumi Watanabe Uraraka na Haiiro by Yoko Shima

by Yoko Shima My Sweetheart Addiction by Nokiwami

by The Sweet Villainess Who Lost Everything and Found a Sweet-Tooth Prince by Kōki Fuyutsuki (story), Kayo (art and story), and Kurosaki (original character design)

The service is available in 12 countries as of March including the United States, Canada, France, Spain, Germany, the Philippines, Thailand, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Indonesia.

comici Manga launched on January 8. It is an extension of manga data science researcher Comici's pre-existing Japanese ComiMaga platform, which offers titles from various publishers and titles from its Comic+ web magazine. comici Manga is available through web browsers, iOS, and Android.

comici Manga includes titles from Bushiroad Works; Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd. ; KTC; Ohzora Publishing Co. ; and Fusosha , with more publishers to be added.

Users can read chapters using free reading tickets, a subscription, and individual chapter purchases.

The publisher expanded on its rationale for the new platform in a linked article in its launch announcement. Comici cited research into the stagnation of the webtoon market and the growth of Netflix as reasons for the creation of the new platform, which it dubbed "Manga Netflix ." The platform will focus on diversity of titles offered and data-driven growth.

Source: Press release