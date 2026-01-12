Manga Research Company Comici Launches English Manga Platform

Manga data science researcher Comici announced the launch of its global manga platform comici Manga on Thursday. The platform is an extension of its pre-existing Japanese ComiMaga platform, which offers titles from various publishers and titles from its Comic+ web magazine. comici Manga is available through web browsers, iOS, and Android.

Image via PR Times © comici, Inc.

comici Manga includes titles from Bushiroad Works, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha, Ltd. , KTC, Ohzora Publishing Co. , and Fusosha , with more publishers to be added.

Users can read chapters using free reading tickets, a subscription, and individual chapter purchases.

The publisher expanded on its rationale for the new platform in a linked article in the announcement. Comici cited research into the stagnation of the webtoon market and the growth of Netflix as reasons for the creation of the new platform, which it dubbed "Manga Netflix ." The platform will focus on diversity of titles offered and data-driven growth.

Thanks to Kim P for the news tip.

Sources: Comici Manga, PR Times, note