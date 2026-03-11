Rooster Fighter Anime Previews 3-Minute Clip Ahead of Premiere

Viz Media and Adult Swim began streaming on Wednesday an English-dubbed 3-minute preview of the anime of Shu Sakuratani 's Rooster Fighter ( Niwatori Fighter ) manga.

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Image via Viz Media's Bluesky account © SS/KH,V

The anime will debut onon Saturday, before streaming onandon Sunday. The anime will debut on television in Japan on April 5.

Viz Media describes the story:

Keiji is more than just an ordinary rooster—he's humanity's greatest defender! His opponents may be ten stories tall, but nothing is bigger than his stout heart and his fearsome battle cry—Kokekokko!

Daisuke Suzuki ( D4DJ All Mix ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN . Hiroshi Seko ( Jujutsu Kaisen , Mob Psycho 100 ) is in charge of the series scripts. Joseph Chou ( Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya ) and Sola Entertainment are producing.

Viz is the representative for the anime's worldwide streaming, television broadcast, electronic sell-through (EST), home video, and merchandising outside of Japan. Hero's Inc. will manage EST, home video, and merchandising in Japan.

Sakuratani debuted the manga on the Comiplex manga website in December 2020. Hero's published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on January 5. Viz licensed the manga and published the ninth volume in English on January 20.