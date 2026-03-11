Natsume Announces Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea Game

Farming sim to launch for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC

Natsume announced on Wednesday Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea , a new game in the Harvest Moon farming sim franchise , for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Image courtesy of Natsume © Natsume

Image courtesy of Natsume © Natsume

In Harvest Moon: Echoes of Teradea , players must revive the Guardian Spirits and revitalize Teradea, after the mist of the Forest of Echoes has covered it, bringing about wolves at night. In addition to hometown Bloomfield Village, players journey to the port village of Tidewind, mining village of Quarrytop, and the cultural center of Maplehill. Meanwhile, players also make friends, harvest crops, and raise animals on their farm.

The game features five bachelors and five bachelorettes. New exploration abilities include jumping and climbing. Players can bring their pets and animals on their journey. They must also evade wild animals or risk losing items. The game includes nautical charts that lead to remote islands.

The game will feature special editions and pre-order bonuses.

Natsume released the Switch versions of the Nintendo 3DS games Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village last July, a delay from their previously announced June 2025 release window.

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos launched for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2023.

Natsume published previous games in the Bokujō Monogatari ( Story of Seasons ) franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, XSEED cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.

Source: Press release