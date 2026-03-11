Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Game's Trailer Reveals April 15 Release on PC

Game launched for PS5, PS4 Switch in West on February 17

Idea Factory International announced on Wednesday that Compile Heart 's role-playing game Calamity Angels: Special Delivery ( Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels ) will launch in English for PC via Steam on April 15. The release will include support for English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese language formats. A playable demo is available now. The company streamed a gameplay overview trailer:

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Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART

PlayStation

The game launched physically and digitally for4,5, andSwitch in North America and Europe on February 17.

The game was delayed in the West from last summer to 2026.

The game features voiceover in English and Japanese.

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery is an RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda ( Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post .

The game launched on June 26 in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 following a delay from summer 2024.

Source: press release