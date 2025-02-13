×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Game Heads West in Summer

posted on by Alex Mateo
Delivery RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda launches for Switch, PS5, PS4

Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart's role-playing game Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels) physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch this summer.

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery
Image courtesy of Idea Factory International
© 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery is an RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda (Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post.

The game will launch in summer 2025 in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 following a delay from summer 2024. The game will also get a release for PC via Steam.

There will be voiceover in English and Japanese.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives