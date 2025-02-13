News
Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Game Heads West in Summer
posted on by Alex Mateo
Delivery RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda launches for Switch, PS5, PS4
Idea Factory International announced on Thursday that it will release Compile Heart's role-playing game Calamity Angels: Special Delivery (Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels) physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch this summer.
Calamity Angels: Special Delivery is an RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda (Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post.
The game will launch in summer 2025 in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 following a delay from summer 2024. The game will also get a release for PC via Steam.
There will be voiceover in English and Japanese.
Source: Press release