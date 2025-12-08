Calamity Angels: Special Delivery Game's PC Version Launches in 2026

Closed beta test to run from December 22-January 16

Image courtesy of Idea Factory International © 2025 IDEA FACTORY/COMPILE HEART

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery

Todokero! Tatakae! Calamity Angels

International announced on Monday that it will release's role-playing game ) for PC viain 2026.

Beta test applications are also now open. The test will run from December 22-January 16.

The game will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe on February 17.

The game was delayed in the West from last summer to 2026.

The game will get a Plus Edition that includes a 52-page hardcover artbook, postcard set, slipcase, reversible cover sleeve, and trading card.

There will be voiceover in English and Japanese.

Calamity Angels: Special Delivery is an RPG by character designer Kei Nanameda ( Mary Skelter, Mugen Souls series) with a motif of "delivery," developed while having interviews with Japan Post .

The game launched on June 26 in Japan for Switch, PS5, and PS4 following a delay from summer 2024.

Source: Press release