Ichijōma Mankitsu Gurashi! TV Anime Debuts in April 2026

The January 2026 issue of'smagazine announced on Monday that the television anime adaptation of Kumako Hisama's(Living Life to the Fullest in a Tiny One-Tatami-Mat-Sized Room) manga will debut in April 2026.

The "somewhat sexy manga café comedy" follows Meiko Morita, who moves to Tokyo from the countryside to transfer into an elite girls' academy. In exchange for "free tuition if she does volunteer work," she begins living and working at Hedgehog, a manga café that also doubles as a girls' dormitory. She meets idiosyncratic characters such as Rie Amamiya (a wealthy heiress who serves as Hedgehog's dormitory keeper/café manager and who is into yuri and boys-love manga), Marika Suzuki (a popular streamer on "MuTube" under the name "Marica Belltree"), and Neo Nakano (a pro gamer who competes in world championships).

The manga debuted in Manga Time Kirara in December 2018, and its fourth compiled book volume shipped on July 26.