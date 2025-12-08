Live-Action Akiba Lost Series Reveals Visual, Theme Song Artists, January 13 Debut

Game inspiring series launches for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PC in 2026

NTV announced on Monday that the live-action television series based on Akiba Lost , a live-action game, will debut on January 13 at 24:59 (effectively, January 14 at 12:59 a.m. JST). The show will also stream on Hulu and TVer . The series will have two theme songs: "Answer Me" by Galali and "The weight of choice" by East of Eden. All three songs will be insert songs in the game. Galali also performs the concept song "Shōtai Fumei no Lady" (Unidentified Lady). The company unveiled a key visual:

Image via NTV © IzanagiGames, Inc. / NTV / AX-ON.

Image courtesy of Izanagi Games © IzanagiGames, Inc. / NTV / AX-ON

Akiba Lost

Nintendo

Nippon Television

is slated for release in 2026 forSwitch 2,Switch,5, and PC via. Publisher Izanagi Games is co-producing the game withand

The game will get a Special Collection Box, which includes a photo artbook, making-of DVD, digital item for the game, digital soundtrack, main visual sticker, and Shirosawa Games sticker.

Hiromitsu Kitayama, former member of Kis-My-Ft2 , stars in the game as Daiki Shinjo, creator of the game-within-a-game "Akiba Lost." The cast includes Sayuri Matsumura as Aoi Shinjo, Momoko Tanabe as Yukimi Kurahashi, Misato Ugaki as Moe Kurosu, Yui Oguri of AKB48 as Kokone Nagato, Azusa Ohara as Chihiro Jimbo, and MINA of East Of Eden as Wakana Yusa.

The company describes the story:

13 years ago, six girls mysteriously vanished in Akihabara— An unsolved case known as “Akiba's Spirited Away .” At the annual Game Show, Daiki Shinjo (played by Hiromitsu Kitayama), once hailed as a “genius creator,” boldly announces the development of a new game inspired by this very incident: AKIBA LOST. But the moment he does, strange disappearances begin again. The cast of the game includes his sister Aoi Shinjo, who works at a maid café, underground idol Kokone Nagato, food writer Moe Kurosu, shrine maiden Chihiro Jimbo, cosplayer Wakana Yusa, and game streamer Yukimi Kurahashi—each a colorful icon of Akihabara's vibrant subculture. Yet, the story they were supposed to perform soon begins to bleed into reality. It all begins with a threatening phone call—and the sudden disappearance of Aoi. “Cancel the game's development—or the tragedy will repeat itself.” Can Shinjo finish developing the game? Can he protect his friends? Who is behind it all? And what really happened thirteen years ago? The choice that determines the ending of this story is now in your hands.

The suspense game features over 100,000 still images and over 20 hours of filmed footage. Players "zap" between the protagonist Shinjo and six female characters.

Izanagi Games previously published another "live-action movie game" titled Death Come True with director Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa adventure game series) and Too Kyo Games . The game debuted in June 2020 for Switch, iOS, and Android, and then launched for PC via Steam worldwide that July and PS4 that November.

Sources: NTV, Gamer