Blue Orchestra Season 2 Reveals Visual, 6 More Cast

The official website for the television anime of Makoto Akui 's Ao no Orchestra ( The Blue Orchestra ) manga unveiled a new visual and more cast for the "World Junior Orchestra Competition" arc for the anime's second season on Monday. The arc begins in January.

Image via Blue Orchestra anime's website © 阿久井真／小学館／ＮＨＫ・ＮＥＰ・日本アニメーション

The newly announced cast includes:

Sōma Saitō as Yukito Subaru with Narita Tatsuki as his violin player

Kengo Kawanishi as Kōhei Atsumi

Nonoka Ōbuchi as Kaede Doi

Takashi Matsuyama as Genraku Iwatora

Atsushi Tamaru as Tadashi Suma

Risa Shimizu as Kyōko Tokiwa with Kanon Matsuda as her piano player

The season premiered on October 5 on, and it will have 21 episodes.

The anime's first season premiered on NHK Educational in April 2023 and aired for 24 episodes.

Seiji Kishi ( Assassination Classroom , Persona 4 The Animation , Classroom of the Elite ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) is both writing and oversaw the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita ( Assassination Classroom , Classroom of the Elite , Persona 4 The Animation ) designed the characters.

The band Galileo Galilei perform the opening theme song "Amadeus," and ChoQMay perform the ending theme song "Ao no Mahō" (Blue Magic).

Indonesian publisher Elex Media is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!

Akui launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2017. The manga went on hiatus in October 2023 and resumed serialization on February 25. Shogakukan published its 13th compiled book volume on October 17. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2023.

