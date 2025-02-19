Blue Orchestra Manga Resumes After 16-Month Hiatus

Manga went on hiatus in October 2023

Image via Amazon ©Makoto Akui, Shogakukan

The Blue Orchestra

'sservice announced on Tuesday that's) manga will resume serialization starting on February 25, and will publish new chapters every two weeks.

The manga had been on hiatus since its 75th chapter, which came out in October 2023.

Indonesian publisher Elex Media is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!

Akui launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2017. Shogakukan will publish its 12th compiled book volume on March 12. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award at the 68th Shogakukan Manga Awards in January 2023.

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered on NHK Educational in April 2023 and aired for 24 episodes.

The anime's 21-episode second season will premiere on the NHK Educational channel this fall.



Source: Manga ONE