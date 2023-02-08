Blue Orchestra Anime Premieres on April 9

©阿久井真／小学館／ＮＨＫ・ＮＥＰ・日本アニメーション

The Blue Orchestra

announced on Wednesday that the television anime of's) manga will premiere onon April 9 at 5:00 p.m. JST.

Seiji Kishi ( Assassination Classroom , Persona 4 The Animation , Classroom of the Elite ) is directing the anime at Nippon Animation . Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru , Digimon Adventure tri. , Persona 4 The Animation , 2022 Urusei Yatsura ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Kazuaki Morita ( Assassination Classroom , Classroom of the Elite , Persona 4 The Animation ) is designing the characters. Jun Sakata ( To Your Eternity ) will be the anime's production supervisor and chief producer. Ryota Higashi is the violist for the character Hajime Aono.

Indonesian publisher Elex Media has released the manga, and it describes the story:

In the fall of his third and final year of middle school, Hajime Aono, a violin prodigy, stopped playing violin for his own personal reasons. But it was also that year when he got to know a girl who told him about a high school with a prestigious school orchestra. Suddenly, the gears in the clock of Aono's life began to turn again. This is the story of a youth drama that brings forth the harmony between music and the heart!

Akui launched the ongoing manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in 2017.

Source: Blue Orchestra anime's Twitter account