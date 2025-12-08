The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! Anime's Trailer Unveils More Cast, Staff, Theme Song Artists, January 6 Streaming Debut

The official website for the television anime of Yūya Sakamoto 's The Demon King's Daughter Is Too Kind!! ( Maō no Musume wa Yasashi Sugiru!! ) manga revealed on Monday the anime's main visual and promotional video, additional cast, staff, and its January 6 streaming debut, a day before it airs on television on January 7. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "We Can Do!!" by Kaori Ishihara , and the ending theme song "Ikko Nikoniko" by Jahy (as voiced by Ayaka Ōhashi ), Dou (as voiced by Misaki Kuno ), and Ahriman (as voiced by Akio Ōtsuka ).

The newly announced cast are:

Ayasa Itō as Sati

Kaori Ishihara as Melina

Yūko Sanpei as Mayu

The newly announced additional staff includes:

The anime's first two episodes will stream in advance on DMM TV on January 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. It will then premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on January 7 at 10:00 p.m. JST, and on BS Fuji at 24:30 (effectively, January 8 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime will then air on AT-X on January 8, and will stream on d Anime Store on January 9.

The anime stars:

Misaki Kuno as Dou

as Dou Ayaka Ōhashi as Jahy

as Jahy Akio Ōtsuka as Ahriman

Shigeru Chiba is narrating the anime.

Masahiko Ōta is directing the anime at EMT Squared , with Takashi Aoshima overseeing the series scripts. The pair have worked together as director and writer on such comedy anime as Minami-ke , Mitsudomoe , Yuruyuri - Happy Go Lily , The Troubled Life of Miss Kotoura , Love Lab , Survival Game Club! , Himouto! Umaruchan , Gabriel DropOut , Uzamaid! , Onipan! and My Deer Friend Nokotan . Yūki Nakano ( Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear , I'm Quitting Heroing , A Journey Through Another World: Raising Kids While Adventuring ) is designing the characters. Yasuhiro Misawa is composing the music.

DMM Pictures describes the anime's story:

The Demon King Ahriman, the embodiment of evil, united the demons and invaded the world with violence and power.

But for some reason, this Demon King suddenly stopped all acts of aggression!

The reason why the most powerful Demon King in the demon world stopped invading...is this!

It's because the Demon King's daughter, Dou, is too kind!!

Though born a demon, Dou's kindness knows no bounds. Her kindness is so great that she can gently soothe evil demons, violent monsters, human slaves, and even her sworn enemies, angels.

With his daughter in this state, the Demon King is so worried that he can no longer invade.

Seeing the Demon King's anguish, his aide, Jahy, decides to turn Dou into a worthy demon, and sets out to put her through various trials. However, Jahy does not yet realize that these trials will only further broaden Dou's kindness...

And Dou's kindness causes small ripples in this far-from-kind world...

Sakamoto launched the manga in Hakusensha 's Manga Park app in May 2019, and it now runs on Hakusensha 's Young Animal Web site. Hakusensha will published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 25.