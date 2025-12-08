Live-Action Romantic Killer Film Unveils 8 New Cast Members

The staff for the live-action film of Wataru Momose 's Romantic Killer manga revealed in a new trailer on Saturday eight new cast members for the "romantic boys."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The newly announced cast include:

The film will open in Japan on December 12.

The film stars Moka Kamishiraishi as protagonist Anzu Hoshino. Naniwa Danshi idol group member Kyōhei Takahashi plays the handsome and mysterious high schooler Tsukasa Kazuki. INI idol group member Masaya Kimura plays Junta Hayami, a high school baseball ace and Anzu's childhood friend. FANTASTICS idol group member Sōta Nakajima plays Hijiri Koganei, a privileged prince of a distant country. JO1 boy band member Shō Yonashiro plays a "mysterious soldier," while Naniwa Danshi idol group member Jōichirō Fujiwara plays a "mysterious SAT (Special Assault Team) member." Taiki Satō plays a "mysterious swordsman," and TRIBE/PKCZ idol group member Alan Shirahama plays "mysterious delinquent student."

Other cast members include:

Hikaru Takahashi as the human form of the wizard Riri Fushigi, who is determined to make Anzu fall in love

Oswald comedy duo's Shunsuke Itō as the voice of Riri in creature form

Juri Kōsaka as Saki Takamine, Anzu's friend

Kasumi Mori as Yukana Kishi, a mysterious woman

Chikara Honda as the unpopular guy in Anzu's class

Hinata Tōdō as "Convenience Store" Sawada, the boss at the convenience store where Anzu works

Kenjirō Tsuda as the voice of the "magical referee"

Shūichirō Naitō as a mysterious genius boy

Yūdai Toyoda as a mysterious bicyclist boy

Terunosuke Takezai as the holy butler Tsuchiya

Naniwa Danshi , INI , and FANTASTICS are all contributing new theme songs created specifically for the film.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action Kakegurui , Tokyo Revengers , 3D Kanojo Real Girl , Mr. Osomatsu ) is directing the film off a script by Junpei Yamaoka ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure episode scripts).

The manga previously inspired an anime series that debuted on Netflix in October 2022. Netflix describes the anime:

Anzu Hoshino is a "non-heroine type" high school girl who pays no attention to fashion or romance and spends every day playing video games. When the wizard Riri suddenly appears, Anzu is forced to participate in the Magical World's project to stop population decline. This romantic comedy depicts what happens when Anzu goes from living a life immersed in her three favorite things — video games, chocolate, and cats — to being surrounded by handsome guys. Anzu is steadfast in her claim that she never wanted to live in a dating simulation game. She meets a handsome guy who is so popular it hurts, a clean-cut and athletic childhood friend, and a beautiful rich young guy who is naive about the outside world. By meeting Anzu, they all begin to change gradually.

Momose launched the manga in Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Viz Media released the manga in English, and published the manga's fourth volume in English in July 2023.

Momose launched the Me and My Gangster Neighbour ( Boku to Jingi Naki Ojisan ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in December 2022, and ended it in October 2023. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in November 2023. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally.

Momose recently launched the My Marriage to Saneka ( Saneka no Yomeiri ) manga on Shonen Jump+ on January 21. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally.