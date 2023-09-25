Wataru Momose's 'Me and My Gangster Neighbour' Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Manga launched in December 2022

© Wataru Momose, Shueisha

Boku to Jingi Naki Ojisan

Manga creatorannounced on her Twitter account on Friday that her) manga will end in two chapters. As chapters are serialized every other week, the manga will end on October 20 if there are no delays.

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

The long-awaited new work of Momose Wataru, the author of the highly acclaimed anime " Romantic Killer " which is currently airing on Netflix ! The story follows Yuuhi, an elementary school student who is home-sitting alone every day. One day, all of a sudden, his neighbor, Mr. Aoi, who lives upstairs, falls in his room leaving a hole in the ceiling. Yuuhi finds out that his neighbor is a cool looking man with a secret side he doesn't want anyone to know. What does he want to hide so badly? The comedy about a good-looking gangster and a kind-hearted boy and their secret is ready to start!

Momose launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's third compiled book volume on September 4, and will publish the fourth volume on November 2.

Momose launched the Romantic Killer manga on Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a net anime series that debuted on Netflix in October 2022.