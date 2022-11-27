Romantic Killer's Wataru Momose Launches New Manga on Jump+ in December

Comedy manga centers on honor-student boy, handsome man

This year's 52nd issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Wataru Momose will launch a new manga titled Boku to Jingi Naki Ojisan (Me and the Old Man Without Honor and Humanity) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on December 3. The manga will update every Saturday.

The "handsome man and honor student boy" comedy manga centers on an elementary school boy named Yūto who is house-sitting one day when a man from the floor above him named Aoi comes to Yūto. Despite his cool appearance, this man has a surprising secret.

Momose launched the Romantic Killer manga (pictured at right) on Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final compiled book volume in September 2020. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English.

The manga inspired a net anime series that debuted on Netflix on October 27.

