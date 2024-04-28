The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Anime Casts Mai Nakahara

Nakahara voices Duke of Death's grandmother Liz

The official website for the anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga revealed on Sunday that Mai Nakahara will join the cast of the anime's third season as Liz, the Duke of Death's grandmother and Victor's wife. She has an extremely cheerful personality, earning her the nickname "Liz of Laughter." The character will appear in the anime's 28th episode on Sunday.

Mai Nakahara as Liz

Image via The Duke of Death and His Maid anime's website © イノウエ／小学館・死神坊ちゃんと黒メイド製作委員会

The anime's third season premiered on April 7.is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub

Staff from the second season return to produce the new season at J.C. STAFF . Natsuki Hanae and Ayumi Mano reprise their starring roles as the Duke of Death and Alice, respectively.

Ayumi Mano performs the new season's ending theme song "Étoile Mémoire." Nasuo☆ performs the opening theme song "Cinematic Parade."

The staff previously announced that the third season would conclude the story.

The second season debuted in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

The staff of the anime describes the season:

“Kill anyone he touches”… A young noble boy, “Bocchan” was once bewitched.

He has always been rejected because of the curse but he has never been lonely.

He was supported by his maid Alice and an old butler Rob who has been taking care of Bocchan since he was little. Recently he made a witch friend and his rather distant relationship with his own family has improved a little. But he still can't figure it out because he has no clue how he lift the curse that will allow him to touch someone who he loves…

But finally, Bocchan and Alice start to figure out how to solve the situation and their destiny has moved dramatically. They can't touch each other even if they want to… the romance story between two begins now!

The television anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga ended in May 2022, and Shogakukan published the 16th and final volume in July 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.