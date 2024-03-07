The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 3 Anime's Video Reveals Theme Songs, April 7 Debut

The official website for the anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga revealed a main visual and short promotional video on Thursday for the anime's third season. The website also revealed that the anime will premiere on April 7.

The below video reveals and previews the new season's ending theme song "Étoile Mémoire" by Ayumi Mano . Nasuo☆ will perform the opening theme song "Cinematic Parade."

The anime will premiere on April 7 at 10:00 p.m. on Tokyo MX , and will also air on BS11 , YTV , and AT-X . The show will stream in Japan on DMM TV and other services.

Ayumi Mano

Staff from the second season will return to produce the new season atandwill reprise their starring roles as the Duke of Death and Alice, respectively.

The staff previously announced that the third season would conclude the story.

The second season debuted in July 2023, and ended in September 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired and also streamed an English dub.

The staff of the anime describes the season:

“Kill anyone he touches”… A young noble boy, “Bocchan” was once bewitched.

He has always been rejected because of the curse but he has never been lonely.

He was supported by his maid Alice and an old butler Rob who has been taking care of Bocchan since he was little. Recently he made a witch friend and his rather distant relationship with his own family has improved a little. But he still can't figure it out because he has no clue how he lift the curse that will allow him to touch someone who he loves…

But finally, Bocchan and Alice start to figure out how to solve the situation and their destiny has moved dramatically. They can't touch each other even if they want to… the romance story between two begins now!

The television anime's first season premiered in Japan in July 2021, and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. The manga ended in May 2022, and Shogakukan published the 16th and final volume in July 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.