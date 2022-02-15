The Duke of Death and his Maid Manga Ends in 6 Chapters

Manga launched in 2017, inspired TV anime in July 2021 with 2nd season planned

Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry manga app revealed on Tuesday that Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga will end in six chapters. The manga will serialize a new chapter every other week, so if there are no delays, it will end in May.

The manga entered its climax with its 14th compiled book volume in November 2021.

Inoue launched the manga on Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will get a sequel. Funimation describes the sequel as a second season.

Source: Sunday Webry app