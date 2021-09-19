The Duke of Death and His Maid Anime Gets Sequel

Announced in finale on Sunday

The television anime of Koharu Inoue 's The Duke of Death and His Maid ( Shinigami Bocchan to Kuro Maid ) manga ended on Sunday with an special commercial announcing that a sequel has been green-lit.





The manga's story centers on the titular Duke of Death, cursed to steal the life from any living thing that he touches. He is accompanied by his maid Alice, who enjoys teasing him, but is the only remaining person devoted to him.

Yoshiki Yamakawa ( Kill Me Baby , Little Busters! , Hi Score Girl ) directed the first anime at J.C. Staff . Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment was in charge of the CGI. Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) was in charge of the series scripts. Michiru Kuwabata ( Danchi Tomoo , Hi Score Girl ) drew the character designs. Yusuke Suzuki was the CG director. Gen Okuda and Takeshi Watanabe composed the music.

Inoue launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry web manga site in October 2017. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English.



Update: Funimation , which is streaming the anime with an English dub and with English, Spanish and Portuguese subtitles, describes the sequel as a second season.

Source: Comic Natalie