Romantic Killer's Wataru Momose Launches New Manga on January 21

Manga creator Wataru Momose announced on her X (formerly Twitter ) account on Monday that she will launch a new manga titled Saneka no Yomeiri (Saneka's Marriage) on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on January 21. The romantic comedy manga is set in an old Japanese-style house and tells the story of a boy and a raccoon dog deity.

Image via Wataru Momose's X/Twitter account © Shueisha

Momose launched the Me and My Gangster Neighbour ( Boku to Jingi Naki Ojisan ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in December 2022, and ended it in October 2023. Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume in November 2023. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service publishes the manga in English digitally.

Momose launched the Romantic Killer manga on Shonen Jump+ in July 2019, and ended it in June 2020. Shueisha published the fourth and final volume in September 2020. Viz Media is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a net anime series that debuted on Netflix in October 2022.