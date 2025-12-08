Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Dies at 75

Actordied due to compilcations from a stroke on December 4 in Santa Barbara, CA. He was 75.

Tagawa is known for playing Shang Tsung in live-action film adaptations of the Mortal Kombat franchise . He also voiced the character in the Mortal Kombat 11 game. He played Heihachi Mishima in the 2009 live-action Tekken film based on the games of the same name. He also had roles in The Last Emperor , Memoirs of a Geisha , and The Man in the High Castle .

Tagawa voiced Valco in Kinema Citrus ' "The Village Bride" episode of the first Star Wars: Visions animated anthology. He also voiced characters in the 2023 animated series Blue Eye Samurai , the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, and the Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu game.

Source: Deadline (Tom Tapp)