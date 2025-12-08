News
Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Dies at 75
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tagawa played Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat, Valco in Star Wars: Visions
Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa died due to compilcations from a stroke on December 4 in Santa Barbara, CA. He was 75.
Tagawa is known for playing Shang Tsung in live-action film adaptations of the Mortal Kombat franchise. He also voiced the character in the Mortal Kombat 11 game. He played Heihachi Mishima in the 2009 live-action Tekken film based on the games of the same name. He also had roles in The Last Emperor, Memoirs of a Geisha, and The Man in the High Castle.
Tagawa voiced Valco in Kinema Citrus' "The Village Bride" episode of the first Star Wars: Visions animated anthology. He also voiced characters in the 2023 animated series Blue Eye Samurai, the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, and the Batman: Rise of Sin Tzu game.
Source: Deadline (Tom Tapp)