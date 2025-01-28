Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley, Harvest Moon: Skytree Village Games Get Switch Bundle Release

"Cozy Bundle" containing both games, all DLC, slated for summer 2025

Natsume announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday that the Nintendo 3DS games Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley and Harvest Moon: Skytree Village will get a bundled Nintendo Switch release in summer 2025. Natsume's "Cozy Bundle" will contain all DLC, along with both games on one cartridge.

Image via Natsume's X/Twitter account © Natsume

Harvest Moon: The Lost Valley originally launched for 3DS in North America in November 2014, in Europe in June 2015, and in Australia in June 2015.

Harvest Moon: Skytree Village launched for 3DS in North America in November 2017, and in Europe in June 2017.

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos launched for Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2023.

Natsume published most of the previous games in the Bokujō Monogatari franchise under the umbrella title of Harvest Moon in North America. However, since XSEED Games — Marvelous AQL 's own subsidiary — published the Bokujō Monogatari: Tsunagaru Shin Tenchi game in North America in March 2015, XSEED cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.