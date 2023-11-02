News
Cosplay Animal's Watari Sakou Launches New Manga
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Tejō to Hachimitsu manga launches on December 1
The 85th issue of Kodansha's Ane Friend digital magazine revealed on Wednesday that Watari Sakou will launch a new manga titled Tejō to Hachimitsu (Handcuffs and Honey) in the magazine's next issue on December 1. The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear on the issue's front cover. The manga will center on a newlywed couple named Makoto and Keitarō.
Kodansha USA Publishing has released Sakou's 14-volume Cosplay Animal manga (pictured at right) digitally in English.
Sakou most recently launched the Atashi no Senzoku, Mahotsukai-sama! manga in Kodansha's Dessert magazine in May 2021, and ended it with the second compiled book volume in November 2022.
Source: Ane Friend issue 85