Cosplay Animal's Watari Sakou Launches New Manga

Tejō to Hachimitsu manga launches on December 1

© Watari Sakou, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

The 85th issue of'sdigital magazine revealed on Wednesday thatwill launch a new manga titled(Handcuffs and Honey) in the magazine's next issue on December 1. The manga will have a color opening page, and will appear on the issue's front cover. The manga will center on a newlywed couple named Makoto and Keitarō.

Sakou most recently launched the Atashi no Senzoku, Mahotsukai-sama! manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in May 2021, and ended it with the second compiled book volume in November 2022.

Kodansha USA Publishing has released Sakou's 14-volume Cosplay Animal manga (pictured at right) digitally in English.

