Cosplay Animal's Watari Sakou Launches New Manga in Dessert Magazine in May

Manga centers on magician living with woman who summoned him

The June issue of Kodansha 's Dessert magazine revealed on Saturday that the magazine's "Blue" supplement will begin serializing a new manga by Watari Sakou in the magazine's next issue on May 25.

The as-yet untitled manga will center on a woman living together with the magician she summoned.

Sakou most recently launched the Ichido wa Kanojo ni Natte Mitai! ( I Want a Boyfriend at Least Once! ) manga in Dessert in 2018 and ended it with four volumes. The fourth volume shipped in September 2020.

Kodansha USA has released Sakou's 14-volume Cosplay Animal manga (pictured at right) digitally in English.

