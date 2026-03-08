News
Amasian TV Streams English-Dubbed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Anime for Free
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa's original manga. It hews closer to the manga's story and ending than its other anime adaptation from 2003.
Hiromu Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired a previous television anime adaptation in 2003, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. Two live-action sequel films commemorated the 20th anniversary of the franchise. Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar opened in May 2022 and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy opened in June 2022.
Amasian TV is a North American free streaming platform that offers anime, Korean dramas, and Chinese films, as well as Asian news, sports, and documentaries, among other content.
Source: Press release