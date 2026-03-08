Amasian TV Streams English-Dubbed Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Anime for Free

Platform will stream series with Japanese audio, subtitles in English, Spanish, Portuguese later this month

© Hiromu Arakawa/FA Projects, MBS

ODK Media's North American streaming platformbegan streaming theanime with the English dub in the United States and Canada on Friday. The anime is available to watch on demand for free without the need for a subscription to the service. The service will add the anime with Japanese audio and subtitles in English, Spanish, and Portuguese later this month.

The 2009 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime is based on Hiromu Arakawa 's original manga. It hews closer to the manga's story and ending than its other anime adaptation from 2003.

Hiromu Arakawa 's Fullmetal Alchemist manga ran in Monthly Shonen Gangan from 2001 to 2010. Viz Media released the series, as well as related novels and art books, in North America. The manga inspired a previous television anime adaptation in 2003, two OVAs, two anime films, and a live-action film. Two live-action sequel films commemorated the 20th anniversary of the franchise . Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar opened in May 2022 and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy opened in June 2022.

Amasian TV is a North American free streaming platform that offers anime, Korean dramas, and Chinese films, as well as Asian news, sports, and documentaries, among other content.

Source: Press release