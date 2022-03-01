Fullmetal Alchemist Series Gets 2 New Live-Action Movies

Films about Scar, final battle open in Japan on May 20, June 24, respectively

The offiical Twitter account for the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist film announced on Wednesday that the series will get two new live-action films in May and June. The first film, Hagane no Renkinjutsushi : Kanketsu-hen - Fukushūsha Scar ( Fullmetal Alchemist : Final Chapter - The Avenger Scar), opens on May 20 and follows Edward's fight with the character Scar. The second film, Hagane no Renkinjutsushi : Kanketsu-hen - Saigo no Rensei ( Fullmetal Alchemist : Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation), opens on June 24 and depicts the story's final battle. The account streamed a trailer, which features narration by Romi Park , Edward Elric's original voice actor in the anime:

The films will feature a returning cast from the first live-action movie. The films star Ryōsuke Yamada ( Hey! Say! JUMP member and live-action Assassination Classroom 's Nagisa) as Edward Elric, Atomu Mizuishi ( Garo - Makai no Hana, Prince of Tennis 2nd season musicals) as Alphonse Elric (voice and motion capture), Tsubasa Honda (live-action Blue Spring Ride 's Futaba) as Winry Rockbell, and Dean Fujioka (live-action Happy Marriage!? ) as Roy Mustang.

New cast members include:

Other returning cast members include:

Fumihiko Sori (live-action Ping Pong ) is returning to direct the film.

The films commemorate the 20th anniversary of Hiromu Arakawa 's original Fullmetal Alchemist manga. Theaters in Japan teased the project with the vengeance-scar.jp website and a visual featuring a live-action Scar (pictured above).

The manga celebrated its 20th anniversary on July 12 last year.

The first live-action film opened the Tokyo International Film Festival in October 2017 for its world premiere, before opening in Japan on December 2017. The film also screened in Japan on IMAX and 4DX screens. The film topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. Netflix premiered the film in February 2018.

The film also opened in over 190 countries around the world, including in the United States and Europe. According to the film's official website, it was the widest international opening for any Japanese film — live-action or animated. (The Japanese film industry often lists territories among "countries"; for example, Hong Kong is often listed separately from mainland China.) Anime NYC screened the film's United States premiere as its closing film on November 2017. Sori attended the screening.

The first film tells the story in one complete film. Ed was aged up to 20 years old; he was originally 15 in the manga. Alphonse is rendered in full CG.