In This Corner of the World's Fumiyo Kōno Launches New Manga

Imeru Fūri manga launched on March 6

The 2,987th issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku magazine began serializing a new manga by Fumiyo Kōno titled Imeru Fūri last Friday. The manga debuted with two chapters, and features on the issue's front cover. The manga is an original fantasy work set in Japan's Tohoku region, and centers on the rebirth of a giant bird.

Image via Manga Goraku website © Nihonbungeisha

Kōno serialized the In This Corner of the World manga in Futabasha 's Weekly Manga Action magazine from 2007 to 2009, and Futabasha published three compiled book volumes for the manga. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga in October 2017.

The manga inspired Sunao Katabuchi 's 2016 anime film, which won awards from the Tokyo Anime Award Festival and Japan Media Arts Festival. Katabuchi expanded the film with a 2019 edition titled In This Corner (and Other Corners) of the World . The manga also inspired a 2011 live-action television special starring Keiko Kitagawa and a 2018 live-action television series.

Last Gasp Publishing and jaPRESS released Kōno's manga Town of Evening Calm, Country of Cherry Blossoms in North America. This manga inspired a live-action film.

Kōno worked with Katabuchi on a new original anime short film titled Fukufuku no Chizu , with Kōno drawing the character designs. The film screened at a "Completion Announcement Event" on March 5 at the Forum Fukushima 5 theater.