Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 23-March 1

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Resident Evil requiem debuts at top 2 spots; Tales of Berseria Remastered debuts at #6

Japan's Game Ranking: February 23-March 1

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1PS5 Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 155,373 155,373
2NSw 2Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem) CAPCOM February 27 38,793 38,793
3PS5Shutokō Battle/Tokyo Xtreme Racer Genki February 26 17,669 17,669
4NSw 2Mario Tennis Fever Nintendo February 12 12,106 66,205
5NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5, 2025 10,847 2,846,759
6NSwTales of Berseria Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment February 26 9,798 9,798
7NSwDragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 9,640 231,718
8NSw 2Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 8,748 202,770
9NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 6,429 8,390,892
10NSw 2Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo January 15 5,950 78,521
11PS5Tales of Berseria Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment February 26 5,028 5,028
12NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 4,463 1,095,003
13NSwCity Hunter Sunsoft February 26 4,321 4,321
14NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16, 2025 4,240 1,619,587
15NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,213 4,159,722
16PS5Yakuza Kiwami 3/Yakuza 3: Dark Ties Sega February 12 4,209 69,585
17NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24, 2025 3,813 171,540
18PS5Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Square Enix February 5 3,676 139,289
19NSwRaiden Fighters Remix Collection Moss February 26 3,671 3,671
20NSw 2Kirby Air Riders Nintendo November 20, 2025 3,534 506,817

Source: Famitsu

