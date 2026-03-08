Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 23-March 1

All in all, The Water Magician is proof that subverting clichés just for the sake of it does not make an entertaining story.

― *Note: This review contains major spoilers for The Water Magician. As someone who has seen more isekai anime than they can count, watching The Water Magician is a uniquely baffling experience. At its most basic, it's built on the premise of an isekai genre-savvy protagonist, ...