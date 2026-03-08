News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, February 23-March 1
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Resident Evil requiem debuts at top 2 spots; Tales of Berseria Remastered debuts at #6
Japan's Game Ranking: February 23-March 1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|PS5
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|155,373
|155,373
|2
|NSw 2
|Resident Evil requiem (Biohazard requiem)
|CAPCOM
|February 27
|38,793
|38,793
|3
|PS5
|Shutokō Battle/Tokyo Xtreme Racer
|Genki
|February 26
|17,669
|17,669
|4
|NSw 2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|Nintendo
|February 12
|12,106
|66,205
|5
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2025
|10,847
|2,846,759
|6
|NSw
|Tales of Berseria Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 26
|9,798
|9,798
|7
|NSw
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|9,640
|231,718
|8
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|8,748
|202,770
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|6,429
|8,390,892
|10
|NSw 2
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|January 15
|5,950
|78,521
|11
|PS5
|Tales of Berseria Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|February 26
|5,028
|5,028
|12
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|4,463
|1,095,003
|13
|NSw
|City Hunter
|Sunsoft
|February 26
|4,321
|4,321
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16, 2025
|4,240
|1,619,587
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,213
|4,159,722
|16
|PS5
|Yakuza Kiwami 3/Yakuza 3: Dark Ties
|Sega
|February 12
|4,209
|69,585
|17
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24, 2025
|3,813
|171,540
|18
|PS5
|Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
|Square Enix
|February 5
|3,676
|139,289
|19
|NSw
|Raiden Fighters Remix Collection
|Moss
|February 26
|3,671
|3,671
|20
|NSw 2
|Kirby Air Riders
|Nintendo
|November 20, 2025
|3,534
|506,817
Source: Famitsu