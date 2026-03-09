Needy Streamer Overload's nyalra Launches Stray Boy Overkill Manga

Manga launches on April 7

Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine announced on March 6 that the Needy Streamer Overload game's ( Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese) writer nyalra will launch a new manga titled Stray Boy Overkill in the May issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine on April 7. Though the manga's description does not explicitly state that the manga is connected to Needy Streamer Overload , the manga's title implies the connection. nyalra is credited for the original concept, with Needy Streamer Overload character designer Ohisashiburi credited for original character designs. Sōzō Adamuno is credited for the story, and Ōuchi is drawing the art.

The manga centers on Hinako, a government worker who works for social services. She is a devoted fan of the streamer Hōjun Amama Pink-chan (Amapi for short), who has gone missing. When Hinako goes to a house for a social service call, she finds a boy who looks exactly like Amapi. Together with him, Hinako falls deeper into the abyss of the internet.

Aniplex describes WSS (Why So Serious) Playground and Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game:

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE is a multi-ending adventure game depicting 30 days in the life of a girl with an intense desire for validation who aims to become the ultimate streamer, with the support of "P".

The game is inspiring a television anime. A compilation of the television anime's episodes started playing at Theatre Shinjuku in Tokyo and at Theatre Umeda in Osaka, under the title Needy Girl Overdose -Overture- , on March 6. The anime will premiere in April.

WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.

nyalra is developing a new visual novel game titled Sister, Other, Paranoia ( Imōto, Tasha, Paranoia ), with the creative team behind Needy Streamer Overload .