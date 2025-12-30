Needy Streamer Overload Creators Announce New Visual Novel

nyalra , the scenario writer for WSS (Why So Serious) Playground and Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload game ( Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese), announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Tuesday the Sister, Other, Paranoia ( Imōto, Tasha, Paranoia ) visual novel in development for PC via Steam .

Image via nyalra's X/Twitter © HazeDenki

The Steam page for the game describes the story:

Unable to bear the ugliness of the world and terrified of other people, the protagonist develops the ability to read minds.

He shuts himself away and submits a light novel he wrote, which unexpectedly wins a newcomer's award. But the jealousy and envy that follow only deepen his distrust of the few human relationships he still has. Those around him hurt his fragile heart without even realizing it.

His only remaining comfort is his younger sister, who lives with him.

Clinging to each other just to stay alive, the two sink night after night into a twisted, unhealthy codependency.

The creative team behind Needy Streamer Overload is developing the project. nyalra is the scenario writer and director for the game, Ohisashiburi is the artist, Aiobahn +81 is the music composer, Maruino is the UI designer, and HAYAO is the programmer.

nyalra 's new company, HazeDenki,Inc., is publishing the game.

nyalra reported in September that he had established a new company to hold the rights of his future projects, including a previously announced 13-episode television anime, a new short visual novel game, as well as a bigger indie game. The writer noted at the time that he had acquired funds, created a game proposal, and assembled a production team for the development of his next indie game.

The writer also gave a statement in Japanese and English in November stating WSS playground had removed him from management and promotion of the television anime adaptation of Needy Streamer Overload . nyalra also claimed that he has not yet received full compensation for his work, but his legal representative is reviewing and negotiating the matter. He is continuing to consult his attorneys in order to protect his creative rights and integrity.

WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.