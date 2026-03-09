XSEED Reveals Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Game's English Release on April 28

HD remastered version of Ys: Memories of Celceta game gets Switch release

XSEED Games started streaming on Monday a trailer video for Nihon Falcom's Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta , the HD remastered and upgraded version of Ys: Memories of Celceta , which revealed the game's April 28 release in the Americas for Nintendo Switch. The game is available for digital pre-purchase on the Nintendo eShop.

Image courtesy of XSEED Games

Marvelous Europe will release the game in Europe.

Nihon Falcom released the game on the Switch physically and digitally in May 2025 in Japan.

Nihon Falcom originally released Ys: Memories of Celceta in Japan on the PlayStation Vita in September 2012, and XSEED Games released the game in North America in November 2013. NIS America released the game in Europe in February 2014.

The game then launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in May 2019, and a PC version launched in July 2018. XSEED Games released the PS4 version in English in June 2020, and it describes the story:

Knowing nothing but his name, Adol Christin awakens to find himself in the town of Casnan, a bustling frontier village at the edge of an endless sea of trees and untamed wilderness. Bereft of past and purpose, he is left to wander the town until a thief who claims to know him winds up joining him on a sudden mission to rid the local mine of monsters. This unexpected quest reawakens Adol's instincts as an accomplished swordsman, and together with the thief Duren, his adventures attract the attention of a Romun Army general stationed in the town. Impressed with their skills, she enlists the pair to assist in mapping the Great Forest of Celceta – a task which many have attempted but none have ever returned from. Far from the frontier's edge, Adol and Duren will have to brave the dangers of Celceta while constantly keeping an eye out for any clues that may help Adol recover his lost memories. More importantly, he must use his best judgment to decide whom he can trust and who is using his memory loss in order to deceive him…

Ys Memoire: The Oath in Felghana launched for Nintendo Switch in Japan in April 2023. XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe released the game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 in English in January 2025.

Ys: The Oath in Felghana is itself a remake of Ys III: Wanderers from Ys , the third game in the franchise . The game was originally released in 1989.

Nihon Falcom first released Ys: The Oath in Felghana for PC in Japan in June 2005, and then for PlayStation Portable in 2010. XSEED Games released an English version on PSP in 2010 and then for PC in 2012.

Source: Press release