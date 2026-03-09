Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok Game Unveils Beatrix as Playable Character

Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok – launches on July 9

Cygames revealed in a new trailer on Sunday for Granblue Fantasy: Relink - Endless Ragnarok , an upgraded version of its Granblue Fantasy: Relink game with additional content, Beatrix will be a playable character.

English Trailer

Japanese Trailer

PlayStation

The game will launch for theSwitch 2,5,4, and PC viaon July 9.

Owners of the original game on these platforms can upgrade to the Endless Ragnarok version for US$29.99 for a standard edition and US$54.99 for a special edition.

The game is an action role-playing game featuring illustrations by Cygames and CyDesignation . Cygames ' Koichi Haruta produced the game, Tetsuya Fukuhara directed the game, Hideo Minaba designed the characters, and Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita composed the music. The game features a new story.

Players can choose between an unnamed male (traditionally named Gran in other franchise media) or female (traditionally named Djeeta in other franchise media) main character. Other allied characters include Lyria, Vyrn, Katalina, Rackam, Io, Eugen, Rosetta, Rolan, Lancelot, Vane, Percival, Siegfried, Narmaya, Yodarha, and Charlotta. Furycane is a primal beast in the game. Id also appears in the game as a foe.

Cygames launched Granblue Fantasy: Relink for PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam in February 2024 after several delays. The game has cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles. The game also has English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.

Cygames announced in February 2019 that it took over development of the game from Platinum Games .

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.