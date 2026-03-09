I Want to End This Love Game Anime Reveals More Cast, Staff, Theme Song Artists, April 14 Debut

The staff for the television anime of Yūki Dōmoto 's I Want to End This Love Game ( Aishiteru Game o Owarasetai ) manga revealed the anime's key visual, additional cast and staff members, theme song artists, and April 14 debut on Monday. CHICO with Honeyworks will perform the opening theme song "Kimi no Sei de Aishiteru" (It's Your Fault that I Love You), and PompadollS will perform the ending theme song "Little World."

Image courtesy of Sony Music ©堂本裕貴／小学館／「愛してるゲームを終わらせたい」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are:

Wakana Maruoka as Wakana Asagi, Yukiya's younger sister

Takehito Koyasu as Masaru Shinonome, Miku's uncle and the manager of Cafe KANADE

Yui Ogura as Hinako Hanaba, a university student and part-timer at Cafe KANADE

Kaede Hondo as Natsuki Moegi, Miku's best friend since middle school

New staff members announced are:

The anime will debut on April 14 on Tokyo MX at 11:00 p.m. JST, then on MBS at 26:30 (effectively April 5 at 2:30 a.m.). The anime will then air on BS Asahi on April 17.

Image via I Want to End This Love Game anime's website ©堂本裕貴／小学館／「愛してるゲームを終わらせたい」製作委員会

The anime will staras Yukiya Asagi andas Miku Sakura.

Azuma Tani ( Thermae Romae , Insufficient Direction , Waka Okami wa Shōgakusei! ) is directing the series at Felix Film . Keiichirō Ōchi ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend both seasons; Go, Go, Loser Ranger! both seasons) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts. Yūki Fukuchi ( Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement , Plunderer ) is designing the characters, and Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium franchise , Non Non Biyori franchise ) is composing the music.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story of the first volume:

After leaving behind his image as a quiet nerd, Yukiya's ready to break hearts and take names with the ultimate high school glow-up. Well, he's really just got one girl in his sights—his best friend, Miku! Using her favorite shojo manga as his weapon, he's prepared to pin her to the wall and gaze at her with the perfect smolder! Will his advances get her heart racing? Or will Yukiya end up making a fool of himself?

Dōmoto launched the manga on the Sunday Webry website in 2021. Shogakukan will publish the manga's eighth compiled book volume on April 10. Viz Media will release the seventh volume in English on July 14.