Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Opening Theme Song

The official website for the television anime of Hey 's Kamiina Botan, Yoheru Sugata wa Yuri no Hana (Botan Kamiina, Her Drunken Appearance Is Like a Lily Flower) manga unveiled the first promotional video and a visual by character designer Kō Yoshinari . The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Mebuku Toki" (Time to Sprout) by yonige .

The first two episodes will screen early at United Cinemas Toyosu on April 5. Cast members will be in attendance. There will also be a pre-broadcast special in late March.

The anime will premiere on the, andchannels on April 10 at 24:00 (effectively, April 11 at midnight).

The six main cast members will each sing a different version of the ending theme song "Kanjō Glass" (Emotional Glass) as their respective characters. Character designer Yoshinari is drawing the ending sequences entirely himself, which are different for each episode.

The manga centers on Botan Kamiina, a 20-year-old in her first year in college, who becomes a little bolder and says surprising things when she gets drunk.

Sayumi Suzushiro stars as the main character Botan (pictured right). The cast also includes Yoshino Aoyama as Ibuki Tomino, Minako Kotobuki as Kanade Gujō, Yurina Amami as Akane Yusa, Miyu Tomita as Yaeka Kitamori, and Maki Kawase as Chang Chin-Lan.

Takashi Sakuma ( 16bit Sensation: Another Layer director, Solo Leveling episode director) is directing the anime at Soigne with Shuntarō Tozawa ( Undead Unluck , Fire Force episode director) as the assistant director. Kō Yoshinari ( White Album ) is designing the characters and Yūsuke Matsuo ( Evangelion : 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance film key animator) and Miyachi ( Eiga no Osomatsu-san key animator) are the main animators. Yōko Yonaiyama ( A Sign of Affection ) is in charge of series scripts, and Kana Hashiguchi ( Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World , The tale of outcasts ) is composing the music.

Hey launched the manga on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in January 2020, and the seventh volume shipped on October 20.