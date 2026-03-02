The Apothecary Diaries' Author Hyuganatsu to Attend Anime Boston

Image via Anime Boston's website

The staff of2026 announced on February 22 that the event will host the author of thelight novel seriesas a guest of honor. She will appear with mascot Uririn, "a boar who is responsible for her public relations."

While announcing the English release of The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō ) manga, Viz Media noted that The Apothecary Diaries ' original creator prefers the name " Hyuganatsu ." Other spelling renditions have appeared on official English-language releases, including the light novel series.

Hyuganatsu began serializing The Apothecary Diaries ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ) light novel series on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2011. Shufunotomo began publishing the novels in print volume with illustrations by Touko Shino in August 2014.

Nekokurage launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga adaptation in English. The company is also publishing the novels in print.

The first season of the anime adaptation premiered in October 2023 with the first three episodes, and aired for two cours (quarters of a year). The anime has a second season that premiered in January 2025. The anime is getting a third season and an original film this year.

Illustrator and watercolor artist Sakizo will also attend the event.

Yōko Kanno will attend the event this year as a guest of honor. She will perform a concert in the Hynes Memorial Auditorium on April 3.

This year's Anime Boston will take place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from April 3-5.

Last year's event took place at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, MA from May 23-25. It hosted voice actor Kana Ichinose as a guest of honor. Blue Encount performed as musical guests at the event.