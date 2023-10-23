Square Enix Publishes The Apothecary Diaries Light Novels in Print

© Natsu Hyūga, Touko Shino, Shufunotomo, J-Novel Club

Square Enix Manga & Books announced on Friday that it will publish Natsu Hyūga 's The Apothecary Diaries light novel series in English-language print editions in collaboration with J-Novel Club . Volume 1 ships May 14. The release will include full-color art inserts and black-and-white illustrations.

The company describes the series:

A palace servant with training in herbal medicine is promoted up the ranks to food taster...and right into the thick of imperial intrigue in this enthralling period mystery series!

The anime adaptation of the novels debuted the first three episodes on October 21. Aoi Yūki voices the main character Maomao, and Takeo Ōtsuka plays Jinshi.

Hyūga began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in October 2011. Shufunotomo began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by Shino in August 2014. J-Novel Club publishes the novel series in English digitally.

Nekokurage launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in May 2017. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga adaptation in English.



