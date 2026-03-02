News
Blue Lock Blaze Battle, Malevolent Spirits, Mr. Love: Queen's Choice Smartphone Games to End Service
posted on by Anita Tai
The game launched in March 2024 for iOS, Android, and PC via DMM Games after an initial 2023 release window.
The company will still release the rewards planned for the anniversary as part of the end of service.
New user registration ended on the same day. April 30 is the final deadline for refund requests. On May 18 the community pages for the game will go offline and all player data will be deleted.
The "super-powered dating simulation game" launched in Chinese on December 20, 2017, in English on March 20, 2019, and in Japanese on July 3, 2019. The game has garnered over 90 million downloads worldwide on iOS and Android devices. The series inspired an anime adaptation in July 2020.
The game launched for iOS and Android on May 14, 2025 and features turn-based battling with characters from the series.
Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the Blue Lock Blaze Battle tip.
Sources: Blue Lock Blaze Battle's X/Twitter account, Mr. Love: Queen's Choice's X/Twitter account, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari game's X/Twitter account