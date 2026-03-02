Blue Lock Blaze Battle, Malevolent Spirits, Mr. Love: Queen's Choice Smartphone Games to End Service

Games to end services through March - May

Blue Lock Blaze Battle

Blue Lock

The official X (formerly) account for game developer BAEL's game based onand'ssoccer manga announced on Wednesday the game will end service on March 31. The game will run "The Final Whistle Campaign" for the remaining month of service, which introduces new characters originally scheduled for future release.

The game launched in March 2024 for iOS, Android, and PC via DMM Games after an initial 2023 release window.



Mr Love: Queen’s Choice

The X/account for the global edition of) otome romance game also announced on Friday the game will end service on March 27, ahead of its seventh anniversary on March 20. The other versions of the game, including the Japanese and original Chinese version, did not make a similar announcement.

The company will still release the rewards planned for the anniversary as part of the end of service.

New user registration ended on the same day. April 30 is the final deadline for refund requests. On May 18 the community pages for the game will go offline and all player data will be deleted.

The "super-powered dating simulation game" launched in Chinese on December 20, 2017, in English on March 20, 2019, and in Japanese on July 3, 2019. The game has garnered over 90 million downloads worldwide on iOS and Android devices. The series inspired an anime adaptation in July 2020.



Mononogatari: Ikai no Chigiri

Additionally, the X/account for Asobimo's(Mononogatari: Contract with Another World) game based on'smanga announced on Wednesday the game will end service on May 14. Game downloads and in-game purchases also ended on Wednesday. The game will have a number of events and content updates until the end of service.

The game launched for iOS and Android on May 14, 2025 and features turn-based battling with characters from the series.

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the Blue Lock Blaze Battle tip.