Shūzō Oshimi's Sound of a Blink Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Image via Viz Media's X/Twitter account © Shūzō Oshimi, Shogakukan

This year's sixth issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine revealed on February 27 that Shūzō Oshimi 's Sound of a Blink ( Mabataki no Oto ) manga will end in two chapters.

Viz Media licensed the manga and will publish the first compiled book volume in English on September 15. Viz Media describes the story:

How do you live when each day might be your brother's last?



A raw, intimate coming-of-age memoir by renowned manga creator Shūzō Oshimi .



Life is going well for Shuzo. He's in college, has a serious girlfriend, and just won his first manga award. But when his younger brother is diagnosed with a brain tumor, Shuzo is sucked back into the complicated family dynamics of his childhood.

Oshimi launched the manga in Big Comic Superior in December 2024. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in May 2025, and will release the fourth and final volume on March 30.

Oshimi launched the "Zaiaku Yomikiri Series!?" (Sinful One-Shot Series!?) with the two-part "Hiromi" story, in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine in November 2024. Shogakukan published a compiled book volume of the one-shot series on October 30.

Several of Oshimi's manga that have English releases include Chi-chan ; Welcome Back, Alice ; Miss Kusakabe ; Shino Can't Say Her Name ; Happiness ; and Blood on the Tracks .

Vertical published Oshimi's The Flowers of Evil manga in English, and the manga inspired a 2013 television anime series, and a live-action film that opened in September 2019. A new live-action series will debut on April 9. Oshimi's Inside Mari manga inspired a live-action series adaptation in March 2017, and his Drifting Net Café manga also inspired a live-action series in 2009. His Sweet Poolside manga inspired a live-action film in 2014.

Shino Can't Say Her Name inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in July 2018.