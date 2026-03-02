Deadpool: Samurai 2nd Season Manga Ends

Manga returned from 2024 hiatus on January 15

Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service published the final chapter of writer Sanshirō Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi 's Deadpool: Samurai manga on February 26. Shueisha also revealed that it will publish the manga's fourth and final compiled book volume on March 4.

The manga's second season entered a hiatus in October 2024, and it resumed serialization on January 15.

The second "season" of Deadpool: Samurai was initially announced as a romantic comedy manga titled Secret Steward . However, when the manga's first chapter debuted on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in August 2024, it featured a surprise twist that changes the course of the entire manga and revealed its true nature as the second season of Deadpool: Samurai . Shueisha shipped the third volume in December 2024.

Kasama and Uesugi previously published a Deadpool: Samurai one-shot manga on Shonen Jump+ in October 2019, based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool. The manga was part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories.

The pair later launched the manga as a short series in December 2020, and ended it in June 2021. Viz Media released both volumes of the manga in 2022.

Source: Shonen Jump+