A Witch's Life in Mongol Manga Resumes on March 25

A Witch's Life in Mongol

Tenmaku no Jādūgar

The official X (formerly) account of's) manga announced on February 24 that the manga will resume serialization on March 25.

The manga went on hiatus in October last year, for Tomato Soup 's maternity leave. The manga was being published bimonthly before the hiatus.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation from Science SARU that will debut in July. The anime's English title will be Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia .

Yen Press licensed the manga and will release the third compiled book volume in English on July 28. The company describes the story:

The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent. Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…

Tomato Soup launched the manga on Akita Shoten 's Souffle website in September 2021. The series began publishing simultaneously in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita in March 2025, on top of its publication on the Souffle website. Akita Shoten published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in April 2025.

The manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2023 rankings for female readers, and ranked #11 in the 2024 rankings for female readers. The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and was nominated once again for the Manga Taisho Awards the following year in 2024.