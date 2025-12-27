Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia Anime's Teaser Reveals Staff, July Debut

The official website for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia , the television anime of Tomato Soup 's A Witch's Life in Mongol ( Tenmaku no Jādūgar ) manga, posted the anime's teaser promotional video and teaser visual on Saturday. Both announce the anime's main staff and July 2026 premiere. The anime will run in the "IMAnimation W" programming block on TV Asahi and 23 of its affiliated channels, as well as on BS Asahi .

Naoko Yamada ( The Heike Story , A Silent Voice , The Colors Within ) is serving as chief director, and Abel Góngora ( DAN DA DAN season 2, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off , Star Wars: Visions ' "TO-B1") is directing the anime at Science SARU . Kenichi Yoshida ( Eureka Seven , Gundam: Reconguista in G ) is designing the characters and serving as animation chief, and Kanichi Katō ( Black Clover , The Eminence in Shadow ) is overseeing the series scripts. Kōshirō Hino is composing the music.

Image courtesy of Yen Press

Yen Press

The time: the thirteenth century. The place: Yeke Mongol Ulus, the greatest empire the world has ever known. The woman: Fatima, hailing from Persia, where medical technique and scientific knowledge have been perfected beyond all precedent. Fatima's desire for a stage where she can put her knowledge to work has brought her to the palace of the Mongols, where she falls under the wing of Töregene, the sixth wife of Ögedei, the second Great Khan—a mighty woman with complicated feelings about the direction of the empire. These two women are the axel upon which the politics of the palace, and soon the very world, will turn…

Yen Press released the manga's first volume in English on May 27. Yen Press describes the manga:

Tomato Soup launched the manga on Akita Shoten 's Souffle website in September 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on April 16.

The series began publishing simultaneously in Akita Shoten 's Mystery Bonita on March 6, on top of its publication on the Souffle website. The manga is being published bimonthly until this summer, where it will then go on hiatus for Tomato Soup 's maternity leave. The manga is planned to return next year.

The manga topped the Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2023 rankings for female readers, and ranked #11 in the 2024 rankings for female readers. The manga was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards in 2023, and was nominated once again for the Manga Taisho Awards the following year in 2024. The manga was nominated for the Best New Manga category in the second American Manga Awards.