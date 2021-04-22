Marvel, Viz to Publish Deadpool: Samurai, Marvel Meow, 'Secret Reverse' Manga

Companies release Marvel Meow on October 12, Deadpool: Samurai in February 2022

Viz Media announced on Thursday that it is collaborating with Marvel Comics to publish manga and comics based on Marvel characters. The companies will release Nao Fuji's Marvel Meow based on the comic strips from Marvel's official Instagram page on October 12, writer Sanshirō Kasama and artist Hikaru Uesugi's Deadpool: Samurai manga in February 2022, and Kazuhiko Takahashi 's ( Yu-Gi-Oh! ) "Secret Reverse" one-shot manga in summer 2022.

Viz describes Marvel Meow:

Marvel Meow will feature Captain Marvel's cat, Chewie, as she wreaks havoc in the lives of Marvel's most popular characters: Spider-Man and Iron Man, formidable villains Thanos and Galactus, and the whimsical antihero, Deadpool –all becoming the playthings of this capricious cat!

The Marvel Meow book launched in Japan in February 2020.

The Deadpool: Samurai manga launched on Shonen Jump+ on December 10. Kasama and Uesugi previously published a one-shot in October 2019 under the same title on Shonen Jump+ as part of a collaboration between Shueisha and Marvel Comics to publish a biweekly series of seven manga short stories. The first compiled book volume shipped in Japan on March 4.

"Secret Reverse - Part I" and "Secret Reverse - Part II" debuted in September and November 2019, repsectively, on Shonen Jump+ as part of the same collaboration.

Source: Email correspondence